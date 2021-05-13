Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show in 2022

May 12, 2021 (UPI) — Ellen DeGeneres will end her long-running talk show in 2022.

Variety confirmed Wednesday that DeGeneres, 63, will end The Ellen DeGeneres Show next year after 19 seasons on the air.

DeGeneres said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she initially planned to end the show after Season 16.

“That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign for maybe for one … So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along,” she said.

DeGeneres explained that the talk show no longer challenges her.

“Look, it’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time. I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged,” she said. “And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”

DeGeneres will further discuss her decision in an interview with Oprah Winfrey during Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.