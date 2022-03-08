WCSO: Ogden man arrested after distributing pornographic images of ex-girlfriend

OGDEN, Utah, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday after police say he produced pornographic fliers of a former girlfriend and distributed them in her neighborhood. Investigators say he also stalked the girlfriend, and violated a court order to not contact her.

The 45-year-old suspect, who not is being named by Gephardt Daily to protect his alleged victim’s identity, faces he following charges:

Distributing pornographic material, a third-degree felony

Indecent public display, a third-degree felony

Stalking, a third-degree felony

Violation of court order – felony arrest, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of electronic communication harassment, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

A search warrant was served at the suspect’s Ogden residence. When Weber County sheriff’s deputies attempted to place him under arrest, he resisted and several officers had to take him to the ground, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

“Pornographic fliers of the victim were found all along her home’s road, and the victim stated that she sent the images on the flier to only one person, the suspect… ,” with whom she had been in an intimate relationship, the statement says.

The photos from the fliers were previously sent to the victim with the message, “I suggest think twice before proceeding forward with certain things.”

Videos and photos captured a man resembling the suspect distributing the fliers, the statement says.

“I believe that [the suspect] distributed the pornographic fliers in the area of the home of the victim.”

The search of the suspect’s home turned up paper matching the kind used for the fliers.

“The paper matched the type of paper found on the telephone poles in the area of the victim’s home. New ink cartridges were also discovered near the printer. The pornographic flier were found in the area of a local church, where the fliers could easily be accessed by children who are common in the area.”

A cartridge of a waxy gold substance, consistent with THC extract or “dab” was located during the search. Also found was a substance believed to be acid or MDMA, the statement says.

After arriving at the jail, the suspect used his one phone call to call the victim, according to a related probable cause statement. She hung up quickly, and officials checked the phone log and determined he had contacted her despite being told he was not allowed to do that.

The officer’s statement says the suspect would “constitute a substantial danger to any another individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail.

“I believe [the suspect] to be a danger to the victim and her family. [He] has demonstrated through his interference with his arrest, and his disregard for the victim’s wishes that he will only do what he feels is best.”

A judge agreed, and the suspect is being held without bail.