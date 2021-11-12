Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Businessman Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner on a Blue Origin rocket in October, died in a plane crash Thursday in New Jersey, police said. He was 49.

New Jersey State Police confirmed that the crash in Hampton Township, 60 miles west of New York City, killed de Vries, of New York, and Thomas P. Fischer, 54, of Hopatcong, N.J.

De Vries co-founded New York-based healthcare software company Medidata Solutions, which released a statement Friday concerning his death:

“Our thoughts and support go out to Glen’s family. Our deepest sympathy also goes out to our Medidata team, which Glen co-founded. His tireless energy, empathy and pioneering spirit left their mark on everyone who knew him. We will truly miss Glen, but his dreams, which we share, live on.”

De Vries was a pilot who frequently posted about his flights on social media.