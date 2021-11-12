Utah COVID-19 update: 22 more confirmed deaths, 3,842 new cases since Wednesday

UTAH, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 22 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 3,842 more cases since the last report, which was Wednesday, with Veterans Day falling on Thursday.

Total known coronavirus cases in Utah now total 571,507. There were 1,799 new cases reported on Wednesday and 2,083 cases new cases on Thursday. Twenty cases were removed through data quality analysis.

Of today’s new cases, 892 were in school-aged children: 468 in children ages 5 through 10, 196 in children 11 through 13; and 226 in children ages 14 through 17.

Total deaths now stand at 3,347. The 22 new deaths were of:

Three males, between 65-84, Weber County residents, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Grand County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,904,030 total vaccines administered which is 29,631 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated have been at 18.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated have been at 8.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 3,818,573 people tested, an increase of 18,859 people since Wednesday.

It reports 6,932,600 total tests, an increase of 38,319 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,568 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.2%.

There are 538 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,896.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 data broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah