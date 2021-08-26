Grand jury indicts adult film star Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault

Aug. 26 (UPI) — A grand jury has indicted adult film star Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 victims, including minors, dating back more than two decades, authorities said.

Jeremy, 68, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to 34 counts of sex crimes, including 12 counts of rape, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a press release.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” Gascon said. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

A grand jury returned the indictment Aug. 19 and it was unsealed Wednesday.

Jeremy, whose last name is Hyatt, has been in jail on a $6.6 million bail since his arrest in June of last year.

Since his arrest, he has twice pleaded not guilty to similar charges.

Gascon’s office said Jeremy the ages of his victims range from 15 to 51 and the alleged crimes occurred as far back as 1996.

Among his alleged victims include a 15-year-old girl he is accused of sexually assaulting in June 2004. He is also accused of raping a 19-year-old woman during a photo shoot in San Fernando Valley, Calif., in October of 1996.