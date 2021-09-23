Federal arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie

DENVER, Colorado, September 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

According to a statement posted on Twitter by the FBI in Denver:

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.

While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts of Ms. Petito’s homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts contact the FBI.

Laundrie, 23, has been named a person of interest in Petito’s murder. The couple, who shared a home with Laundrie’s parents in Florida, had been traveling across the western U.S., including stops in Utah, before Gabby’s disappearance in the end of August.

Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11 and told authorities she was believed to be in the Grand Teton National Park area outside Jackson, Wyoming.

Petito’s body was found in an undeveloped campground there Monday.

Laundrie had returned to his parents’ North Port, Florida home Sept. 1. and neither he or his parents cooperated with investigators after it was determined Petito was missing. On Sept 18 Laundrie’s parents revealed to police they had not seen their son for days, triggering an intense manhunt at a nearby Florida nature reserve.

