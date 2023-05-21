Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father, injuring his 2 children

May 21 (UPI) — A grenade detonated at a home in Indiana on Saturday, killing a father and injuring his two teenage children, reports said Sunday.

The family was looking through a grandfather’s belongings when they found the grenade and someone pulled the pin, CBS News reported.

The explosion, on West Lakeshore Drive in the community of Lakes of the Four Seasons, was reported sometime before 6:30 p.m.

The father was found unresponsive at the scene and later died, NBC News reported. His children were injured by shrapnel and taken to a local hospital.

None of the victims have been named but his children were described as a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said that a Porter County Bomb Squad was sent to determine if there were any other explosives at the home.