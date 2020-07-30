Herman Cain dead from COVID-19 at age 74

ATLANTA, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Herman Cain, former GOP presidential candidate and ex-CEO of Godfather’s Pizza has died after a month long bout with COVID-19.

Word of Cain’s death came by way of an obituary posted on his Twitter account.

Cain, 74, announced he had tested positive for the disease on June 29th. He was hospitalized July 1.

Cain’s last public appearance was at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa June 20th.

Prior to being hospitalized Cain released a statement on Twitter:

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning,” he wrote. “But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal….”