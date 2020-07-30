Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes non-surgical procedure to revise stent

July 30 (UPI) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a procedure to revise a stent Wednesday, the court announced.

“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.

The statement added that the procedure was performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance to minimize the risk of future infection. Doctors added that stent revisions are “common occurrences.”

“The justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week,” the Supreme Court said.

On July 17, Ginsburg, 87, said that her liver cancer has returned and she has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since May, when lesions were discovered on her liver.

Ginsburg also received treatment for cancer last year, forcing her to miss oral arguments for the first time since she was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

She was hospitalized July 15 for treatment of a possible infection and participated in oral arguments from a hospital room while recovering from a benign gallbladder condition in May.

She was also hospitalized in November after being admitted for chills and a fever. She was previously treated for a tumor on her pancreas in August and has been treated for colon and pancreatic cancer in the past.