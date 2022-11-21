Homemade vessel capsizes off Florida coast, at least 5 migrants missing

Nov. 20 (UPI) — A makeshift vessel carrying at least 19 migrants about 50 miles away from the Florida Keys capsized, killing at least one of its passengers.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast division is still seeking five of the migrants who were lost when the vessel overturned Saturday about 50 miles off the coast of Little Torch Key.

Nine people were rescued and one was immediately found dead from drowning, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard. A following post said four people drowned immediately upon capsizing.

The vessel was traveling amid 30 mph winds between the Florida Keys and Cuba. Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets.

The Coast Guard has not specified where the migrants were traveling from or where their intended destination was. The U.S. Embassy in Cuba was tagged in the tweet updating the situation.

Last month, 96 migrants were rescued from a boat that was overcrowded and without sufficient food or water. Most of its passengers were from Haiti and Uganda. The vessel was spotted about 20 miles away from Boca Raton, Fla.