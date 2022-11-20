Utah County crews extinguish morning fire at Orem salon

OREM, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from four Utah County fire agencies teamed up to extinguish a fire at an Orem salon and day spa Saturday morning.

Crews responded at 6:04 a.m. to a fire at Seasons Salon and Day Spa, 934 N. State, according a Facebook post from the Orem Fire Department.

“The fire is still under investigation at this time. Our members battled cold temperatures and other difficult situations in extinguishing this fire,” the post states.

Fire crews from Orem, Provo, American Fork and Pleasant Grove assisted in extinguishing the fire, with support from Orem police.

“Most of all we wish the folks at Seasons Salon all the best, as they move forward with this set back in their business,” the post states.