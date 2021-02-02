House Dems. seek to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees

Feb. 2 (UPI) — House Democrats have filed a resolution to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments in response to incendiary and false remarks she has made.

The short bill — introduced by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., on Monday — calls for Greene, R-Ga., to be removed from the budget and education committees “in light of conduct she has exhibited.”

The House Committee on Rules has scheduled discussion on the measure for Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Greene won election in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District in November but has since come under growing criticism for controversial recent and past remarks she has made in support of various conspiracy theories.

In January, the freshman congresswoman had her Twitter account temporarily suspended after tweeting accusations of unfounded election wrongdoing against Georgia election officials.

Last week, CNN reported social media interactions by Greene from 2018 and 2019 suggested support for violence against Democratic politicians and others in government, though Greene denied the accusations, stating that “I’ve had teams of people manage my pages.”

“Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views,” she said.

However, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell on Monday issued a statement amid the growing uproar, stating “loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country.”

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying schools shootings were pre-staged and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” he said without identifying Greene by name in the statement first reported on by The Hill.

Greene responded on Twitter, saying “the real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully.”

“This is why we are losing our country,” she said.

During a virtual press conference on Monday, Wasserman Schultz told reporters that by removing Greene from the committees they can reduce the harm she could inflect.

Expulsion, she said, would be a fitting punishment, but would require two-thirds of the House to vote in agreement.

“If Republicans won’t police their own, the House must step in,” she said.

Greene warned via Twitter that if she is removed from the committees, the Democrats would be setting precedent that will be “extensively” used against them if the Republicans gain a majority of the House in 2022.

“And we will regain the majority, make no mistake about that,” she said