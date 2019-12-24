Idaho man dies in auto-pedestrian crash in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A 77-year-old Coeur d’Alene man died Monday when he was struck by a vehicle just east of U.S. Route 95.

Idaho State Police and Coeur d’Alene police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Appleway Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

Robert J. Johnson, of Coeur d’Alene, was walking southbound across Appleway when he was struck by an eastbound black Chevrolet Corvette driven by Rex Wynn, 60, of Coeur d’Alene, according to an ISP news release.

“Johnson was subsequently struck by a second vehicle, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Evelyn Riddell, 72, of Marin County CA,” the news release states.

Johnson was not in the crosswalk when he was struck, police said. Lifesaving measures were taken at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor for either driver, the news release said.

Next of kin have been notified. The investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.