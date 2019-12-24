Utah man’s trailer struck by cement truck on I-15 in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police investigated an accident Monday afternoon in which a trailer driven by a Utah man was struck by a cement truck.

The crash occurred a little before 3:50 p.m. on Interstate 15 near milepost 95, north of Blackfoot, an ISP news release said.

Jeremy Jackson, 43, of Salt Lake City, was driving a 2019 GMC Yukon pulling a 2005 Wells Cargo utility trailer northbound on I-15 in the left lane.

Fernando Trejo-Acevedo, 37, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2006 Oshkosh Cement Truck northbound on I-15 in the right lane and struck Jackson’s trailer.

The truck tipped over and came to rest on the right shoulder.

All occupants were wearing seat belts, the release said. There was no report of injuries.