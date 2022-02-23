Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy

Feb. 22 (UPI) — The House Select Committee investigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol will finally get a chance to review National Archives documents connected to former President Donald Trump after the Supreme Court Tuesday rejected his final bid to keep them secret.

The justices upheld a lower court ruling saying that the committee had the right to review schedules, phone logs, emails and other requested items in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

The justices earlier denied Trump’s emergency request to block the transfer of his White House records from the National Archives to the committee, allowing the body to start processing the documents last month.

The ruling, though, targeted a specific group of documents, which means Trump could return to court to challenge the release of other documents that did not fall under the order.

Last month, the National Archives and Records Administration confirmed that some of the records presented to the House select committee had been ripped up and taped back together.

The agency said that the Presidential Records Act requires that all records created by presidents be turned over to the National Archives at the end of their administrations.