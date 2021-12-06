Japanese duo prepare for first tourist flight to space station since 2009

Dec. 6 (UPI) — Two Japanese businessmen plan to become the first paying tourists to visit the International Space Station since 2009 by rocketing into orbit from Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who made his fortune in the fashion industry, booked seats for himself and his production assistant, Yozo Hirano, aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft through Virginia-based spacecraft broker company Space Adventures.

Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will pilot the Soyuz during its flight to the space station and upon its return 12 days later. NASA plans to broadcast live video of the launch planned for 2:38 a.m. EST Wednesday.

The mission is part of a rapid expansion in space travel, Tom Shelley, president of Space Adventures, said in an interview.

“The general level of awareness and understanding of what it means to fly to space has increased particularly in the last two or three years,” Shelley said.

Space Adventures booked seven private space flights on Russian rockets from 2001 to 2009, but the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 led to a shortage of such flights. The U.S. space program bought a large number of seats on Russian rockets since then, but the success of SpaceX Crew Dragon missions made more seats available, Shelley said.

Maezawa, 46, and Hirano, 36, have opened a new chapter in Space Adventure’s business and in private space travel, he said.

“[Maezawa] has been fantastic. Some of the stuff he’s sharing on social media about his training, and how to wear a spacesuit, I think that’s been pretty unique,” Shelley said.