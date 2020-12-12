Judge throws out Trump’s Wisconsin election lawsuit

Dec. 12 (UPI) — A federal judge rejected Saturday President Donald Trump’s election lawsuit in Wisconsin.

At issue, was Trump’s attempt to declare Wisconsin’s presidential election unconstitutional, and have the Republican-led legislature decide how to allocate Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes instead of the popular vote, which President-Elect Joe Biden won.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, nominated by Trump earlier this year, tossed out what he referred to as an “extraordinary,” case, citing its disregard for the popular vote and the delayed period before it was filed.

“A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred,” Ludwig said. “This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits.”

Trump’s lawyer William Bock argued that the Wisconsin Election Commission’s guidance regarding absentee ballots “dramatically lowered the guardrails,” leading to an election that was “less secure, less reliable, less fair and more susceptible to fraud,” though the lawsuit does not mention fraud allegation.

In particular, Bock had argued against the absentee ballot drop boxes installed to avoid delays and risks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard another case Saturday aiming to overturn the state’s presidential election results during a rare Saturday session following a state judge’s ruling against Trump.

Also, on Saturday, Trump supporters marched in Washington, D.C. to challenge election results.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme rejected Texas’ effort to overturn election results in four battleground states.

The Electoral College is set to make Biden’s national 306-232 delegate win official Monday.