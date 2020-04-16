Maine paper mill explosion rains down debris on town

April 16 (UPI) — An explosion at a paper mill in southwestern Maine caused debris to rain down on nearby witnesses Wednesday, though officials said no injuries were reported.

The blast happened around noon at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, about 30 miles northwest of Augusta.

“We’re hearing from the mill that all employees and contractors are accounted for and that there are no injuries,” Maine Department of Public safety spokesman Stephen McCausland told the Bangor Daily News.

The company said there were fewer employees inside the paper mill at the time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Androscoggin Mill employs about 300 people.

One witness caught footage of the blast and debris — which appeared to be wood pulp — as it fell on the town.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said she’s monitoring the incident.

“I urge Maine people to stay far away from the scene, to stay safe and to allow first responders to work as quickly as they can,” she said.

“I ask the people of Maine to join me in praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those in and around this historic mill. In this already difficult moment, let us summon the strength and resilience which has defined us as Maine people throughout our history and which has sustained us and carried us through our most challenging times.”