Man wearing Auschwitz shirt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

Jan. 26 (UPI) — A man photographed wearing a shirt with the phrase “Camp Auschwitz” written on it during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court documents.

Robert Keith Packer pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor trespassing charge and is due back in court in April for sentencing.

The 57-year-old from Virginia faces up to six months in prison when sentenced, CNN reported.

Packer was originally charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Although prison time is possible, many other defendants charged with the same crime have received non-custodial sentences.

​​More than 700 people have been charged with crimes for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot.

A select panel of House members continues to investigate what led to the riots and the Trump administration’s response.

Some 165 people have pleaded guilty so far, 145 to misdemeanor charges and 20 to felonies.