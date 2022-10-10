Massachusetts husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

Oct. 10 (UPI) — A husband and wife are believed to have died in a murder-suicide incident at a home in Kingston, Mass., police said Monday.

The Kingston Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a home on Elm Street on Sunday for a death investigation and found two adults dead from gunshot wounds.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to WFXT that the deceased were husband and wife. It was not immediately clear which of the couple was the murder victim and which the suicide and their identities have not been revealed.

Tim Cruz, the Plymouth County district attorney, told WCVB that the 45-year-old husband was found dead outside of the home from a gunshot wound and that his 45-year-old wife was found dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.

Kingston police said the incident is being investigated with the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office

“There is no threat to the public. The incident remains under active investigation,” Kingston police said.

Neighbors who spoke to WFXT said that the couple had a daughter but further details were not immediately known.

“It’s just a very quiet neighborhood and you know it’s just shocking to hear that something like this might have happened, and so sad,” neighbor Karen Baynes told WFXT.

“You just don’t know what’s going on inside people’s houses, I just feel for everybody involved.”