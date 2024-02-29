Salt Lake police arrest man who threatened them at gunpoint

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a man after he threatened two officers with a loaded gun Wednesday afternoon near the downtown Homeless Resource Center.
Events unfolded at 3:54 p.m. when a man, later identified as 36-year-old Miles Moreland, confronted two officers assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division’s Homeless Resource Center Squad near 151 East 700 South, according to an SLCPD statement on the incident.
“The two officers were patrolling the area when Moreland allegedly reached into his waistband, pulled out a gun, and threatened them. Officers safely arrested Miles after a brief standoff.” There were no injuries.
Moreland was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and faces two counts of aggravated assault., a third-degree felony.
“This case highlights the dangers and the unpredictability our officers face every day,” said Chief Mike Brown. “I am very impressed by the way our officers handled this dynamic situation, and I’m glad that no one was hurt.”