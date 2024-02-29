Salt Lake police arrest man who threatened them at gunpoint

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a man after he threatened two officers with a loaded gun Wednesday afternoon near the downtown Homeless Resource Center.

Events unfolded at 3:54 p.m. when a man, later identified as 36-year-old Miles Moreland, confronted two officers assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division’s Homeless Resource Center Squad near 151 East 700 South, according to an SLCPD statement on the incident.