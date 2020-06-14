Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli

June 14 (UPI) — A New Jersey company recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday that New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services has recalled 42,922 pounds of ground beef products potentially contaminated with E. coli O157: H7.

“E. coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure to the organism,” the FSIS said. “While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.”

FSIS said the products were sent to retailers nationwide and bear the establishment number “EST. 46841.”

The issue was discovered during routine FSIS testing and no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to consumption of the products has been made, the agency said.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the agency said. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”