Crews fighting new brush fire in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are fighting a new brush fire in Tooele County Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info at 1:30 p.m. said: “NEW START: #BigSpringsFire in Tooele County. Thirty acres and growing with multiple resources responding including aircraft.”

A follow-up tweet said: “Thanks to the Air Attack plane for this great photo of the #BigSpringsFire. Fun fact: The Air Attack plane gives ground forces real time fire intel from above and coordinates air tankers and helicopters entering the fire.”

Dugway Police Department posted on Facebook at 1 p.m.: “SR-196, Skull Valley Road, is closed due to a fire at mile marker 31. Please use SR-199, Johnson’s Pass, for all travel. The road is expected to be closed for a few hours, this page will be updated with any other information as it becomes available. Thank you and drive safely.”