New recording reveals George Santos told judge he worked for Goldman Sachs in 2017

Feb. 26 (UPI) — Embattled New York Rep. George Santos falsely told a Seattle judge that he worked for Goldman Sachs at a 2017 bail hearing for a family friend, according to court records.

Santos told King County Superior Court Judge O’Donnell that he was an aspiring politician who worked for Goldman Sachs. He made the claim during the arraignment of Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, who pleaded guilty to fraud in an ATM skimming scheme.

“Santos added that he knew Trelha through family as their parents knew each other from Brazil. However, Trelha told Politico that Santos lied about how they met. Trelha said they met through a Facebook group for Brazilians living in Orlando.

The revelation is the latest controversy for Santos, who told voters during his campaign that he graduated from Baruch College and worked with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, statements which have been proven false following investigations by The New York Times after a local paper sounded the alarm four months earlier.

He is also reportedly under investigation for campaign finance violations.

Earlier this month a group of House Democratic lawmakers proposed a resolution to the House Ethics Committee to expel Santos.