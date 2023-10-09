NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old’s jaw

Oct. 8 (UPI) — Four suspects remained at large Sunday in connection with the suspected September mugging of a 72-year-old New York man who suffered a broken jaw and other injuries. Police are calling it a potential hate crime.

Authorities have not made any arrests since the Sept. 15 attack in Chelsea, in the West Village of Manhattan, where the victim was walking alone around 10:15 p.m., near West 17th Street and Ninth Avenue, CBS News reported.

Police told the New York Daily News that the group of attackers were heard making anti-gay slurs before beating up the defenseless man, and leaving cuts and bruises on his body before running into a nearby building and fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries and was expected to be OK.

The New York Police Department disclosed the crime for the first time Sunday, releasing photos of the suspects in hopes the public can help identify them.

The images appear taken from a surveillance camera and show four teenage males passing through what appears to be a lobby area of a building.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or submit a tip online. Tips can also be submitted to the NYPD Twitter page, @NYPDTips.