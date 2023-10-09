Former BYU star Puka Nacua scores, gets nickname from LeBron James

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rams receiving tandem of rookie sensation Puka Nacua and All-Pro Cooper Kupp made its season debut Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.

Nacua, who played at BYU and Orem High School, failed to lead the Rams in receiving for the first time this season as Kupp returned from injury and made an instant impact in a 23-14 loss to the Eagles (5-0).

The former Super Bowl MVP finished with eight catches for a game-high 118 yards, while Nacua chipped in with seven catches for a career-low 71 yards while getting into the end zone for the second time this season.

Despite playing Robin to Kupp’s Batman in Week 5, Nacua remains on pace for the best receiving season by a rookie in NFL history. He now has 46 receptions for 572 yards through five games for the Rams (2-3).

https://x.com/NFL/status/1711127613794832729?s=20

Earlier Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave Nacua the nickname “Puka Dončić” on social media, with nod to offensive-minded Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.

https://x.com/BleacherReport/status/1711043722727616923?s=20

The rookie receiver later wore King James’ jersey to SoFi Stadium.

https://x.com/BleacherReport/status/1711097184278728998?s=20

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 5:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier finished with 40 yards on 17 carries and hauled in a pass for a two-point conversion in the Falcons’ 21-19 victory over the Texans.

https://x.com/BYUfootball/status/1711109026485080301?s=20

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star is expected to miss Monday night’s game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury.

Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins

Brooks was active in vs. the Giants in Week 5.

Michael Davis, CB, L.A. Chargers

The Chargers had a bye in Week 5.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ 23-16 victory over the Titans.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB was active in Week 5 but did not play in the Vikings’ 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill finished with three carries for 19 yards and one reception for 1 yard in the Saints 34-0 victory over the Patriots.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1711078460188397620?s=20

Puka Nacua, WR, L.A. Rams

Read about the former BYU and Orem star’s performances in the story above.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

The Browns had a bye in Week 5.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School was inactive in Week 5.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy made one solo tackle in the Ravens’ 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner is expected to play when the 49ers host the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints placed Williams on injured reserve Sept. 23 with a hamstring issue.

Zach Wilson, QB, N.Y. Jets

Wilson completed 19 of 26 passes for 199 yards with an interception in the Jets’ 31-21 victory over the Broncos. Wilson also carried the ball three times for 26 yards and was sacked four times for -26 yards.

Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, OL, Carolina Panthers

Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders

Practice squads

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).