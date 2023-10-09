Former Bingham star Dalton Schultz gets into end zone again for Texans

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Dalton Schultz is getting comfortable in the Houston Texans’ offense.

The former Bingham High School star reached the end zone for the second consecutive week Sunday during the Texans’ 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Schultz’s 18-yard touchdown catch with less than two minutes to play in the game gave the Texans a 19-18 lead before Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo won the game with a 37-yard-field goal as time expired.

“Every week it’s going to be a fight one way or another,” the Houston tight end said after the game. “We just didn’t make enough plays.”

Schultz finished with season-highs of seven catches and 65 yards.

“[It was] another good day in the passing game,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Last week [Schultz] came down with a touchdown [and] again this week, so good outing by him.”

Following five solid seasons in Dallas, Schultz signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million to play in Houston. He caught 57 passes for 577 yards for the Cowboys last season and added 12 catches for 122 yards and three TDs in two playoff games.

Schultz, now in his sixth NFL season, has 19 TD catches in his pro career.

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 5. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active for the Bengals’ 34-20 victory over the Cardinals.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt is expected to be active when the Packers face the Raiders on Monday night in Las Vegas.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love is expected to start vs. the Raiders on Monday night.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on four field goals, four extra points and three punts in the Bears’ road victory.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers had a bye in Week 5.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks has a bye in Week 5.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 79 total yards (40 rushing, 39 receiving) in the Steelers’ 17-10 victory over the Ravens.

Practice squads

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson had three solo tackles and a QB hit in the Bills’ 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta started at guard in the Eagles’ 23-14 victory over the Rams.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed had two catches for 28 yards, one kickoff return for 18 yards and three punt returns for 22 yards (7.3 yards per return) in the Saints’ 34-0 victory over the Patriots.

Jonah Williams, DT, L.A. Rams

Williams made four tackles (two solo) in the Rams 23-14 loss to the Eagles.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star was placed on injured reserve Sept. 20 with a neck injury. He will be eligible to return Oct. 22.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew blocked a punt through the back of the end zone for a safety in the Steelers’ 17-10 victory over the Ravens. Killebrew also made a solo tackle in the home win.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial High School alumnus was active in the Eagles’ road victory.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star made six tackles (four solo) as the Falcons improved to 3-2.

Simi Fehoko, WR, San Diego Chargers

The Brighton High School alumnus and the Chargers had a bye in Week 5.

Alohi Gilman, S, L.A. Chargers

The former Orem High School star and the Chargers had a bye in Week 5.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus and the Browns had a bye in Week 5.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star is expected to play agains the Packers on Monday night.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

Read about the former Bingham star’s performance in the story above.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star was active vs. the Commanders.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 42-24 victory over the Panthers.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star was active for the Bengals’ 34-20 victory over the Cardinals.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).