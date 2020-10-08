Officer charged with killing George Floyd posts bond, leaves prison

Oct. 7 (UPI) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in May, Derek Chauvin, posted a $1 million bond Wednesday and left prison, local officials said.

Chauvin had been incarcerated at a state prison in Oak Park Heights since May 31, less than a week after Floyd’s death. He faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said Chauvin was released at 11:22 a.m. after posting a $1 million bond through A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd.

He’s scheduled to return to court March 8 for the start of his trial.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired and arrested Chauvin after he was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes on May 25. Floyd died after repeatedly calling for help, saying he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin’s attorneys said officers were following protocol when they arrested and subdued Floyd. He was arrested on allegations he attempted to use a counterfeit $20 at a nearby food store. Police said he struggled during arrest, leading Chauvin to handcuff him face-down and kneel on his neck.

Fellow Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao, who were involved in the arrest, were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.