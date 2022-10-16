Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at ‘multiple scenes’

Oct. 16 (UPI) — A mass shooting in Pittsburgh late Saturday night left three people dead and another person injured at “multiple scenes,” police said Sunday.

“A total of four people were shot in this incident,” the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said in a statement. “Two females and one male victim have been confirmed deceased. Another male arrived at the hospital by private means in stable condition.”

Richard Ford, the commander of the department’s major crimes division, said during a late-night news conference that the shooting was “not just one confined area.”

Ford said two of the victims were found inside a bus shelter while another was found in a park, according to the Pittsburg Post-Gazette.

“We want to make sure that we don’t miss anything,” Ford said. “We’ll take our time, we’ll do it the right way, and that way we won’t miss anything.”

Further details about the shooting were not immediately known.