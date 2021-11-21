Pregnant Philadelphia woman shot, killed returning from baby shower

Nov. 21 (UPI) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia as she was traveling home from her own baby shower.

Philadelphia police said the gunfire began around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was found at the scene having sustained gunshot wounds in her head and stomach.

“There was an officer a couple blocks away who heard the shots. When they came here, they discovered her shot several times,” Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. The unborn child was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Coulter said the woman was carrying gifts from her own baby shower when the shooting took place.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that the city was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking,” Kenney wrote. “My heart goes out to the victim’s loved ones during this painful time.”