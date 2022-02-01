SpaceX sucessfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1 (UPI) — SpaceX successfully launched an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, from Florida after several days of setbacks.

A Falcon 9 rocket mounted with the spacecraft lifted off at 6:11 p.m. EST from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX scrubbed the launch three times due to weather worries and a fourth time on Sunday because a cruise ship got too close to the launch area’s keep-out zone, according to the company.

The Coast Guard identified the vessel as Royal Caribbean’s massive Harmony of the Seas, one of the world’s largest at 1,188 feet long.

“The Coast Guard is actively investigating Sunday’s cruise ship incursion and postponement of the Space X launch in Port Canaveral,” David Micallef, public affairs specialist with the Coast Guard, said in an emailed statement.

“Our primary concern is the safety of mariners at sea and we will continue to work with our federal, state and local port partners to ensure safe and navigable waterways,” Micallef said.