West Jordan police look for vandals who did $5k in damage at apartment complex, stole firefighters’ equipment

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of a West Jordan apartment complex thought their building was on fire Monday evening after fire extinguishers were deliberately discharged throughout the building making it look like the hallways were filling with smoke.

The complex is at 3354 Jordan Line Parkway.

“Multiple teenagers went up on the third floor at the Novi Apartments,” said West Jordan Police Lt. Morgan Andrus. “They took the fire extinguishers out and sprayed them all over. The neighbors thought it was smoke.”

Additionally, when the West Jordan Fire Department responded at about 7:45 p.m. to reports of smoke, the firefighters entered the building with breaching equipment, in case they would need to break down a door or access a restricted area. They set the equipment down inside as they investigated, and when they went back, the equipment had been stolen.

The firefighters called the police at about 8:45 p.m. to report the theft.

Andrus said the damage from the fire extinguishers is estimated at $5,000. Then there’s the cost of cleaning up the extensive damage and the cost of replacing the fire extinguishers.

The suspects also would be facing charges of criminal mischief, in addition to restitution.

“They caused quite a commotion,” Andrus said.

Officials are currently viewing surveillance video of the incident in order to identify the suspects.

Whether the suspects set out to commit a crime or thought they were just playing a prank, Andrus said it’s definitely a “concerning prank.”

“Anytime anyone commits a crime of any sort, it’s always to their benefit to turn themself in,” Andrus said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.