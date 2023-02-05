Texas woman sentenced to 55 years for killing friend, kidnapping baby

Feb. 5 (UPI) — A Texas woman who killed her friend and kidnapped her newborn baby in an attempt to pass the infant off as her own was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder.

Magen Fieramusca, 37, was arrested in December 2019 when the body of her friend, 33-year-old Heidi Broussard, was found in a car at Fieramusca’s home after she and her newborn daughter went missing.

The baby was later found alive at Fieramusca’s home in Houston and reunited with her father.

Fieramusca’s plea agreement was announced by Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza in a statement on Thursday.

“We are hopeful that this outcome will bring some closure to the Broussard and Carey families and help them continue their healing process,” Garza said in the statement.

“This outcome will save the families from having to endure the difficult post-conviction litigation process. We are grateful to our prosecutors and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly on this case and secured justice for the victim’s families and our community.”

Garza noted that Fiermusca waived her right to appeal as part of the plea deal, meaning that her cases will not remain open for post-conviction litigation after sentencing.