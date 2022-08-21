Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash

Aug. 21 (UPI) — Three Indiana State University students were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, the university confirmed.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a scene in Riley in which a vehicle carrying five people crashed into a tree and caught fire at 1:34 a.m. Sunday. Riley is about 11 miles southwest of Terre Haute, where the university is located in southern Indiana.

“Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that two of the other passengers were freed from the vehicle and transported to be treated for serious injuries.

In a statement, the university said all five people in the vehicle were believed to be ISU students, including several football players, adding that police are working to positively identify the victims who were killed in the crash.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “as we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

The university added that counseling services would be available for students, faculty and staff.

A women’s soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday was also postponed, citing the crash.