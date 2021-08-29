U.S. carries out another drone strike against ISIS-K, eliminates “imminent threat” to Kabul airport, CENTCOM says

KABUL, Aug. 29 (UPI) — Two days before the deadline for removing all U.S. personnel from Afghanistan, evacuations from country decreased as the Kabul capitol was rocked with an explosion closed to the airport in a drone‘s defensive strike of a suspected car bomb.

The bomb caused a significant secondary explosion and revealed a substantial amount of explosive material, CNN and The Washington Post reported.

“U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport,” Capt. Bill Urban, CENTCOM spokesman, said.immjnnent

“We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material. We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats.”

Images and video showed dark smoke billowing from a house or compound in a mainly residential area.

Late Saturday night, the U.S. State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs issued an immediate warning for US citizens to evacuate areas near the Kabul airport due to a “specific, credible threat.”

On Saturday, Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Staff For Regional Operations, confirmed that two “high-profile ISIS targets” were killed Friday during a drone strike undertaken in Afghanistan.