U.S. lifts sanctions against two Iranian companies

Oct. 9 (UPI) — The Biden administration on Friday announced that it’s lifting sanctions against two Iranian companies.

The Treasury Department removed Mammut Industries and its subsidiary, Mammut Diesel, from its Specially Designated Nationals list.

The Trump administration sanctioned the companies in September 2020 along with several shareholders and senior officials of the companies, accusing them of supplying goods for Iran’s nuclear missile program. The designations came amid the U.S. government’s efforts to punish Tehran for its nuclear activity and malign influence in the region.

A Treasury spokesperson told UPI the decision to remove the two companies from the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s SDN list wasn’t related to negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the so-called Iran nuclear deal.

“These delistings do not reflect any change in U.S. government sanctions policy towards Iran,” the representative said in a statement. “They have nothing to do with JCPOA negotiation efforts. The United States will continue to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities, including through implementation of our sanctions.”

Eric Ferrari, an attorney with Ferrari & Associates, P.C., said Friday’s announcement was the result of an unspecified legal action.

“Happy for the delisting of our clients today, and proud of all our folks who worked on this and saw it through,” he tweeted. “Don’t listen to the hype from any purported ‘experts.’ This is not a political action, it’s one that followed established legal processes and norms.”