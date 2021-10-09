Journalists from Russia, Philippines win Nobel Peace Prize for upholding press freedoms

Oct. 9 (UPI) — Two journalists from Russia and the Philippines — Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa — were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their work in countries where the press often comes under attack from hostile authoritarian governments.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the pair have made tireless efforts to maintain press and speech freedoms while under constant threat and harassment.

Ressa, 58, is the co-founder of the Philippines digital media outlet Rappler, and Muratov is the longtime editor of and co-founder of the independent Novaja Gazeta newspaper in Russia.

The two were recognized with the Nobel Prize on Friday for their investigative reporting amid ferocious pushback from their governments.

“Ms. Ressa and Mr. Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia,” the committee said in a statement.

“At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.”