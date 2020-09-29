GOP 4th District candidate Burgess Owens takes aim at Dems, calls for education reform, child protection plan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily Newsmaker Interview) – Former NFL great Burgess Owens, GOP candidate for Utah’s 4th Congressional District, has a few messages for Utah voters.

First, he’d like to convey that despite the recent unrest, the values of the American Dream are still alive and well; second, while imperfect, the quest for racial equality has come a long way, something he can attest to personally; third, his campaign is based on protecting the country’s faith, family, and children.

In a spirited discussion on Gephardt Daily’s Newsmaker Interview, the man who would-be congressman, expressed pointed, if not controversial views about America’s political process and why he feels Democrats pose a threat to the social fabric of the nation.

To hear the interview in its entirety, click on the player below.





