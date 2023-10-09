3 former Utes team up again in Indy, carry Colts to victory over Titans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah connection is working well for the Indianapolis Colts.

Former Utes teammates Zack Moss, Julian Blackmon and Matt Gay each came up with clutch plays to help the Colts top the Tennessee Titans 23-16 on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Moss emerged as the game’s biggest star in a matchup that featured Tennessee running back and two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry, as well as the return of Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, the 2021 league rushing champ.

Moss finished with a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, along with two receptions for 30 yards — including a 26-yard catch.

Moss was drafted in the third round (86th overall) by the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and traded to the Colts in November 2022. He remained Indianapolis’ featured back in Week 5 despite the return of Taylor, who gained 16 yards on six carries and another 16 yards on his lone reception.

“I think it can get really scary,” Taylor said of the backfield tandem. “You guys have been getting a taste these past few weeks with Zack. So now it’s on me in order to do my part and continue to help this team, and that’s what I’m going to do every single day.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he expects both backs to play significant roles in the coming weeks.

“It’s obviously a great one-two punch with both those guys,” Steichen said. “Zack’s seeing it well, getting JT back in the fold [with] his big-play ability. To have those guys back in the backfield is going to be huge going forward.”

Blackmon ultimately clinched the victory for the Colts with a fourth-quarter interception. The former Utah and Layton High School star added five tackles (four solo) and a pass defended as Indianapolis improved to 3-2.

Gay turned in another perfect game and scored 11 points for the Colts, connecting on all three of his field goal attempts (43, 35 and 28 yards) and hitting both PATs. He’s 9 for 10 on field goals and 11 for 11 on PATs through the first five games of the season.

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 5:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The former Utah and Brighton High School star led the Commanders with eight tackles (five solo) in a 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star returned two punts a total of 35 yards (17.5 yards per return) in the Eagles’ 23-14 victory over the Rams.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The Browns had a bye in Week 5.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star made three tackles (two solo) in the Cardinals’ 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active for the Ravens’ 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson was inactive with a hamstring injury for the Bears’ road victory over the Commanders.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end had two catches for 19 yards in the Bills’ 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd was inactive in Week 5 with a thumb injury.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was active for the Falcons’ 21-19 victory over the Texans.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star made one solo tackle in the Saints’ 34-0 victory over the Patriots.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams made five tackles (three solo) in the Ravens’ 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky is expected to play vs. the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

