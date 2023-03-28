7 former Utah college, prep football players change NFL teams during busy offseason

Jamaal Williams, BYU

The best season of his six-year NFL career earned Williams a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints on March 17 that includes $8.15 million in guaranteed money.

“It kind of came out of nowhere,” Williams said of his free-agent contract during his introductory press conference. “But at the same time, I just love how they had interest in me and just showed they wanted me to be here. … I’m just grateful to be here and be part of team that already knows how to win and knows what to do.”

Williams, 27, played in all 17 games for Detroit last season and set a Lions record with 17 rushing touchdowns while posting career-highs for carries (262) and rushing yards (1,066). He also added 12 receptions for 73 yards as Detroit finished with a winning record (9-8) for the first time since 2017.

Williams said the contract the Lions offered him to stay in Detroit told him they weren’t invested in him long-term.

“The offer they gave me … was very disrespectful and just showing that they … didn’t want me to really be there,” he said. “I know my teammates, everybody there at the Detroit Lions have love for me and all that, but at the same time, we couldn’t come to terms with things.”

The Fontana, California, native played four seasons at BYU from 2012 to 2016, leaving as the Cougars’ all-time leader in rushing yards (3,901), rushing attempts (726) and 100-yard rushing games (16). His 35-yard rushing touchdowns rank as the third-most at BYU and his 4,468 all-purpose yards rank fifth.

Williams says he’s excited to team up again with his former college quarterback, Hill, in New Orleans. “I can’t wait to mess with him,” he said with a laugh. “It’s been too long now. … But I’m just excited. I’m trembling from excitement right now.” Williams was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 90 career regular-season games, including 40 starts for the Packers (2017-20) and Detroit Lions (2021-22). Williams quickly made a name for himself by holding onto the ball. He didn’t fumble through the first 752 touches of his career, becoming the NFL’s first running back since Steven Jackson (2011-16) to go 750 touches without fumbling.

Done Deal: Welcome to New Orleans @jswaggdaddy!#Saints pic.twitter.com/voTusqLOTu — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 17, 2023 Dalton Schultz, Bingham High School Following three solid seasons in Dallas, Schultz on March 20 signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million to play in Houston. Schultz, 26, caught 57 passes for 577 yards for the Cowboys last season and added 12 catches for 122 yards and three TDs in two playoff games. Over the past three seasons, the former Bingham High School and Stanford star had 198 catches and 17 TDs. Schultz was a highly recruited tight end out of high school after helping the Miners to a state 5A championship his junior year. Officially official 🔏 Welcome to the squad, Dalton Schultz and Steven Sims 🤘 pic.twitter.com/tLZ7wH0BwK — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 24, 2023 Cody Barton, Utah/Brighton High School Barton said goodbye to Seattle after four seasons with the Seahawks to sign a one-year deal with the Commanders. Barton, 26, was a key component of the Seahawks’ defense in 2022, recording a career-high 136 tackles along with six pass breakups and two interceptions. The Seahawks selected Barton in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft following his successful four-year college football career at Utah. He was an all-conference honorable mention in his senior season in the Pac-12, leading Utah with 116 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks. During his senior season at Brighton High School, Barton had 147 tackles, five forced fumbles and three interceptions, earning Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year honors. Barton is the son of two former two-sport athletes at Utah. His father, Paul Barton, played football and baseball for the Utes and spent a year in Toronto Blue Jays’ minor league system, while his mother, Mikki Kane-Barton, was a two-time honorable mention All-America basketball player and also played two seasons of volleyball for the Utes. Welcome to the DMV, Cody! pic.twitter.com/Ls1n8CTTlT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2023 Matt Gay, Utah/Orem High School Gay, a Super Bowl-winning kicker with the Rams and one of the league’s most consistent kickers in recent years, opted to leave L.A. to sign a four-year, $22.5 million free-agent deal with the Colts.

Gay, 29, connected on 60 of 64 field goals (94%) and 79 of 81 PATs (98%) for the Rams in 2021 and 2022, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021. He was also clutch in the playoffs, hitting on 12 of 14 field goals and all 15 PATs in the 2020 and 2021 postseasons.

Gay spent time on the Colts’ practice squad in 2020 before the Rams signed him to their 53-man roster.

After walking on at the University of Utah, Gay made 56 of 65 field goals (86%) during his college career and won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker in 2017. He also played two seasons of college soccer at Utah Valley University before transferring to Utah.

Gay was a three-time all-state soccer player at Orem High School and participated in a U.S. Soccer National Team residency.

Kaden Elliss, Judge Memorial High School

After spending his first four NFL seasons in New Orleans, Elliss signed a three-year, $21.5 million free-agent deal with Atlanta on March 16.

The deal also includes $11 million in guaranteed money, Rapoport first reported.

Elliss, 27, the son of former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Luther Elliss, had his best NFL season in 2022 with career-highs for tackles (74), sacks (eight), tackles for loss (seven), forced fumbles (two) and quarterback hits (10).

Elliss was the Utah High School Athletic Association Most Valuable Player in 2013 after leading Judge to its first state title in 30 years playing both quarterback and defensive end.

He played four seasons (2015-18) at the University of Idaho and was selected by the Saints in the seventh round (244th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

TFW when you come the way of the 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/Prm4d9A3Xz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 16, 2023 Marcus Kemp, Layton High School Kemp, a Super Bowl-winning receiver with Kansas City last season, signed with Washington on March 2. The former Layton High School and University of Hawaii star has spent most of his six-year NFL career with the Chiefs, primarily playing on special teams. He has four career receptions for 42 yards. Kemp, 27, also caught a pass in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. After winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City did not sign Kemp to a futures contract, allowing him to sign with the Commanders before the start of the new league year. Kemp was a four-year contributor at Hawaii, catching 176 passes for 2,570 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career. As a senior, he snagged a career-best 73 passes for 1,100 yards and eight TDs. We have signed WR Marcus Kemp — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 3, 2023 Sione Takitaki, BYU The best season of Takitaki’s NFL career was cut short by injury but earned the former BYU linebacker a new contract with Cleveland on March 16. Takitaki, 27, enters his fifth season with the Browns after being selected in the third round (80th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He set a career-high with 71 tackles in 12 games last season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 13 against the Texans. “Taki is a physical player who plays the game hard,” Browns Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a great teammate. He was playing at a high level for us last year prior to his injury and he’s working his tail off to make a full recovery.” Takitaki, who played 38 games at BYU from 2015 to 2018, had a breakout senior season, finishing with 118 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. The Fontana, California, native was named to the All-Independent Team and a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year in 2018. Let's keep grinding, Taki. 📰 » https://t.co/2sreXpOEiV pic.twitter.com/cbbuWJUnrm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 16, 2023 Tyler Larsen, Utah State/Jordan High School

Larsen, a reliable contributor on the offensive line the past two seasons for the Commanders, has re-signed with Washington, the team announced March 16. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The former Utah State and Jordan High School star has been with Washington since 2021, seeing action in 18 games and making 11 starts.