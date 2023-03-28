Horse snowbound overnight saved by Park City firefighters

PARK CITY, Utah, Mar. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — You can lead a horse to snow, but you can’t make him ski. Maybe prank him out of the barn without snowshoes.

Monday a snowbound horse in Park City may have been thinking “I’ve had it up to here” with his barn mate.

But all anthropomorphism aside, no horsing around, the Park City Fire District found themselves dispatched to answer a citizen assist call just after 11 a.m. Monday on Parkway Drive a snowbound horse.

“A horse had been pushed out of the barn by another horse and sunk down in the deep snow,” the district posted on social media Monday afternoon.

“The horse spent the night stuck. PCFD firefighters were able to rescue him.” Crews kept the horse warm with blankets during the extrication.

Any injury wasn’t mentioned in the press release, but presumably the snow-stranded beast came out okay, per this comment on Facebook shortly after the fire district shared the good news:

“HUGE thank you for the help!” Allie McPhee said. “We would not have gotten him out without your help and manpower!!! Can’t thank you enough!”