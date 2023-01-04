Bills’ Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says

Jan. 4 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition, but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a family member said.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorian Glenn, spoke to media outlets Tuesday outside the hospital, which is about 3 1/2 miles north of Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin’s heart stopped after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of a game Monday night. He was then taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Glenn told reporters Tuesday that Hamlin needed 100% oxygen from a ventilator when he first arrived at the hospital, but improved to a 50% requirement Tuesday night. Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit.

“He is improving from where he was [Monday],” Glenn told ESPN. “We are just going to continue to pray, and I know he is in great hands with the medical team he has here. They have been doing a tremendous job.”

“Right now, they’ve got him on a ventilator, so they are just trying to get him to breath on his own,” Glenn told NFL Network. “He is still in the ICU. They have him sedated. They continue to administer the medical treatment they’ve been doing.”

“I’m thankful he is still here, he is still alive and still fighting. We are just taking it day by day. … Once he gets out of the ICU, I will feel better myself.”

The Bills issued their most recent statement about Hamlin early Tuesday, hours after their game against the Bengals was postponed. The NFL said Tuesday afternoon that the game will not resume this week, and the league did not announce a makeup date.

Hamlin’s family also released a statement early Tuesday, thanking first responders and doctors in Cincinnati for their work. They also thanked fans and players for their widespread support of the Bills safety.

Hamlin entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The McKees Rocks, Pa., native went to Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh before he joined the Bills.

The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.