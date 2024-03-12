Report: Former Utes running back Zack Moss joining Cincinnati Bengals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Zack Moss is on to Cincinnati.

The former University of Utah running back has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bengals, according to NFL Network, joining his third team as he begins his fifth NFL season.

Moss, 26, posted career-highs of 183 carries, 794 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He also gained 192 yards on a carer-high 27 receptions (7.1 yards per catch) in his first full season with the Colts.

Moss is expected to be the Bengals’ No. 1 running back after the team released 2021 Pro Bowler Joe Mixon.

Moss, 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, was drafted in the third round (86th overall) by the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and traded to Indianapolis in November 2022.

The Hialeah Gardens, Florida, native played in 45 games and made 36 starts at Utah from 2016 to 2019, setting school records in carries (712), rushing yards (4,067 yards), rushing touchdowns (38), total TDs (41) and 100-yard rushing games (18).

He was named Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Pac-12 as a senior after leading the Utes with 1,416 yards and 15 TDs on 235 carries and another 338 yards and two TDs on 28 receptions.

Moss was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team as a junior in 2018, finishing with 1,096 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.