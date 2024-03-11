BYU’s Jaxon Robinson earns 6th Man Award, All-Big 12 honorable mention

PROVO, Utah, March 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — BYU guard Jaxon Robinson won the Big 12 Conference Sixth Man Award and earned an honorable mention on the all-conference team Sunday.

Robinson, a 6-foot-7 senior, averaged 13.9 points per game for the Cougars in their first season as members of the Big 12, coming off the bench in 24 of 30 games played.

The Ada, Oklahoma, native is on pace to become the first BYU reserve to lead the team in scoring, reaching double figures 23 times — including four games with 20+ points — while shooting 43% from the floor, 34.6% from 3-point range and a team-best 89.5% from the free throw line this season.

Robinson leads BYU with 70 3-pointers made this season, making him one of 11 players in school history with 70 or more 3s in a season.

Robinson was joined by teammates Dallin Hall, Fousseyni Traore and Spencer Johnson as All-Big 12 honorable mention selections in a vote of the conference’s head coaches.

Hall, a sophomore from Plain City, ranks fourth in the Big 12 in assists with five per game. The former Fremont High School star also averages 9.3 points per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.

Johnson, a senior who previously played at American Fork High School and Salt Lake Community College, averages 10.4 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game.

Traore, a junior, averages 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting a team-best 64% from the floor — the second-highest average in school history — and 75% from the free throw line.

The 20th-ranked Cougars are the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 tournament and will face the winner of OSU and UCF on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Houston guard Jamal Shead swept the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, and longtime Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson was selected Coach of the Year.

2023-24 Big 12 Conference men’s basketball awards

Player of the Year: Jamal Shead, Houston

Defensive Player of the Year: Jamal Shead, Houston

Newcomer of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Freshman of the Year: Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

Sixth Man Award: Jaxson Robinson, BYU

Most Improved Player: Dylan Disu, Texas

Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston (35th season)

Nobody did it better than these Big 12 men's basketball yearly award winners 🏀 pic.twitter.com/JgwGJwMkrt — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 10, 2024

First Team

Jamal Shead, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Dylan Disu, Texas

Second Team

RayJ Dennis, Baylor

L.J. Cryer, Houston

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

Emanuel Miller, TCU

Max Abmas, Texas

Third Team

Jalen Bridges, Baylor

Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

J’Wan Roberts, Houston

Pop Isaacs, Texas Tech

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

Honorable Mention

KJ Adams Jr., Kansas

Aziz Bandaogo, Cincinnati

Ibrahima Diallo, UCF

Ja’Vier Francis, Houston

Johnny Furphy, Kansas

Dallin Hall, BYU

Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas

Darius Johnson, UCF

Spencer Johnson, BYU

Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State

Langston Love, Baylor

Javian McCollum, Oklahoma

Yves Missi, Baylor

Jalon Moore, Oklahoma

Jameer Nelson Jr., TCU

Micah Peavy, TCU

Tylor Perry, Kansas State

Jaxson Robinson, BYU

Jaylin Sellers, UCF

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Dan Skillings Jr., Cincinnati

Javon Small, Oklahoma State

Joe Toussaint, Texas Tech

Fousseyni Traore, BYU

All-Defensive Team

Yves Missi, Baylor

John Newman III, Cincinnati

Jamal Shead, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas

All-Newcomer Team

RayJ Dennis, Baylor

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Max Abmas, Texas

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

All-Freshman Team