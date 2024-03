SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a car and pedestrian at 600 West North Temple Street.

According to a tweet by the SLCPD “a woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The intersection is closed.

“Please avoid the area.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as information is made available.