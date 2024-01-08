Former Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid helps Bills claim AFC East, 2nd seed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Dalton Kincaid‘s rookie season will include a trip to the NFL playoffs.

The former University of Utah tight end finished with seven receptions for 84 yards — including a 29-yard catch — in the Buffalo Bills’ 21-14 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday night in Miami, Florida.

Kincaid also set a new record for receptions in a season by a Bills tight end with 73, surpassing Pete Metzelaars.

The No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft ended the regular season with 673 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Buffalo (11-6), which hosts seventh-seeded Pittsburgh in the wild-card round Sunday.

Here’s how pro Utes fared in Week 18:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The former Utah and Brighton High School star made eight tackles (four solo) as the Commanders closed the season with a 38-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Barton was Washington’s leading tackler this season with 121 (67 solo) and also had an interception despite missing four games with an ankle injury. It was Barton’s first season with the Commanders (4-13) after four seasons with the Seahawks.

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Brighton standout was elevated from the practice squad and active for the Cardinals’ 21-20 loss to the Seahawks. Barton was active for three games this season and played in one for Arizona (4-13).

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 27-14 loss to the Raiders. Bolles started all 17 games in his seventh season in Denver (8-9).

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess closed his first season in Washington with a career-high 10 tackles (eight solo) vs. the Cowboys. He saw action in 12 games this season and finished with a career-high 25 tackles (16 solo).

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star closed the regular season with career-highs of three catches and 35 receiving yards — including a 22-yard reception — in the Eagles’ 27-10 loss to the Giants.

With Philadelphia resting its starters, Covey saw his most significant action at receiver in Week 18. He had one punt return for 8 yards for the Eagles (11-6), who earned the No. 5 seed and will open the NFC playoffs next week at Tampa Bay. Covey averaged 20.6 yards on kick returns and 9.3 yards on punt returns this season.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie made one tackle in the Browns’ 31-14 loss to the Bengals. Diabate finished the season with eight tackles (three solo) for the Browns (11-6), who travel to Houston to take on the Texans on wild-card weekend.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

Fotu was back on the field in the Cardinals’ season finale and finished with three tackles vs. the Seahawks. Fotu missed six games with a hand injury but finished his fourth NFL season with 28 tackles (10 solo) and a career-high 2.5 sacks.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Orem High School kicker made 3 of 4 field goals — connecting from 38, 52 and 35 yards but hitting the upright on a 57-yard attempt — as the Colts’ season ended with a 23-19 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Gay finished his first season in Indianapolis with career-highs in field goal makes and attempts — converting 33 of 41 (80.5%) — and hitting 35 of 36 PATs (97.2%).

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

With the AFC’s top seed locked up and starter Lamar Jackson resting, Huntley got the start vs. the Steelers and tossed his third touchdown this season and the eighth of his four-year NFL career.

Huntley completed 15 of 28 passes for 146 yards and rushed for another 40 yards on eight carries in the Steelers’ 17-10 victory Saturday. He didn’t turn the ball over but was sacked four times for -28 yards.

The former Utes QB saw action in five games this season, completing 21 of 37 passes for 203 yards and three TDs, with no interceptions. He also gained 55 yards on 15 rushing attempts.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson was inactive with a shoulder injury vs. the Packers in the final game of his Pro Bowl season. He finished the season with 36 tackles (28 solo), four interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — and a forced fumble.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

Read about the rookie tight end’s performance vs. the Dolphins in the story above.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd finished with six tackles (four solo) and a QB hit in the Jaguars’ 28-20 loss to the Titans. He finished his second NFL season with a career-high 127 tackles (58 solo) for Jacksonville (9-8), which missed the playoffs.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utes running back gained 30 yards on six carries vs. the Texans. Moss finished the season with a career-highs of 183 carries, 794 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, while gaining another 192 yards on a carer-high 27 receptions (7.1 yards per catch).

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

The rookie cornerback closed the season with a career-high six tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in the Falcons’ 48-17 loss to the Saints. Phillips was active for 11 games, finishing with 27 tackles (19 solo) and five passes defended for Atlanta (7-10).

Eric Rowe, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rowe led Pittsburgh with a team-high 12 tackles (10 solo) and forced a fumble as the Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 17-10 victory over the Ravens on Saturday. The nine-year pro finished the regular season with 29 tackles (21 solo) while playing in just three games.

Rowe, who played at Utah from 2011 to 2014, was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on Nov. 20 and elevated to the active roster for the final three games of the season.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams finished with nine tackles (three solo) and one pass defended vs. the Steelers. He ends the season with 55 tackles (28 solo) and one interception in 11 games played.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted three times for 144 yards (48 yards per punt) — including a 61-yarder — in the 49ers’ 21-20 loss to the Rams. He averaged a career-long 47.7 yards per punt in his fifth NFL season, landing 50% of his attempts inside the 20-yard line.

Injured reserve

Practice squad

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).