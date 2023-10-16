Former BYU, Corner Canyon QB helps Jets play turnover-free, shock Eagles

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Here’s a sight few expected to see Sunday: Zach Wilson in victory formation and taking a knee as the New York Jets handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season.

It wasn’t a huge day statistically for the former BYU and Corner Canyon High School star, but Wilson’s turnover-free performance — combined with four Eagles miscues — rallied New York to a 20-14 victory over Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ third interception of the game set up an 8-yard touchdown run from Jets running back Breece Hall to give New York an 18-14 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

Wilson then connected with Randall Cobb on a two-point conversion to extend the lead.

The second-year pro completed 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards and rushed for 15 yards on four carries — including a 9-yard run. He also was sacked five times for -31 yards.

The Eagles had a final chance to remain the NFL‘s lone unbeaten team, but the Jets’ defense knocked away a deep pass on fourth down. Wilson then closed out the victory with a pair of kneel-downs.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1713681987343634549?s=20

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 6:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 51 yards on 13 carries in the Falcons’ 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former Stansbury High School star and the Packers had a bye in Week 6.

Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins

Brooks gained 28 yards on six carries before leaving with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 42-21 victory over the Panthers.

Michael Davis, CB, L.A. Chargers

Davis is expected to be active when the Chargers host the Cowboys on Monday night.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ 37-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB was active but did not play in the Vikings’ 19-13 victory over the Bears.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill finished with seven catches for 49 yards, completed his lone pass for 4 yards and carried the ball once for 2 yards in the Saints’ 20-13 loss to the Texans.

Puka Nacua, WR, L.A. Rams

The former BYU and Orem High School star finished with career-lows of four catches and 26 yards in the Rams’ 26-9 victory over the Cardinals.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki collected his second sack of the season and Cleveland’s defense shut down San Francisco in a 19-17 home victory for the Browns (3-2).

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus made three tackles (two solo) in the Vikings’ 19-13 victory over the Bears.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy got his first sack for the Ravens in Baltimore’s 24-16 victory over Tennessee in London. The 10-year pro also had a pass defended in the victory.

https://x.com/BYUfootball/status/1713598643679436987?s=20

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner certainly wasn’t to blame for the 49ers’ first loss of the season — a 19-17 road setback vs. the Browns. The former BYU star intercepted a pass for the second consecutive week and returned it 32 yards, while adding seven tackles (three solo) and a pass defended for San Francisco (5-1).

https://x.com/BYUfootball/status/1713618718658560148?s=20

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints placed Williams on injured reserve Sept. 23 with a hamstring issue. He is eligible to return in Week 7.

Zach Wilson, QB, N.Y. Jets

Read about the former BYU and Corner Canyon QB’s victory over the previously unbeaten Eagles in the story above.

Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, OL, Carolina Panthers

Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders

Practice squads

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).