Saints feel the need for some deep shots to WSU star Rashid Shaheed

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It was a familiar sight for Weber State and Big Sky Conference football fans: Rashid Shaheed hauling in deep passes and racing to the end zone.

Shaheed caught a 32-yard touchdown early and hauled in a season-long 51-yard reception late to finish with a season-high 85 yards Sunday in the New Orleans Saints’ 20-13 loss to the Texans in Houston.

It was the second touchdown reception this season and fifth NFL TD overall (four receiving, one rushing) for the second-year pro.

Shaheed also carried the ball twice for 18 yards and gained 19 yards on his lone kickoff return as the Saints fell to 3-3.

The former Weber State speedster is the Saints’ third-leading receiver this season with 298 yards on 16 catches.

Shaheed started his rookie season on the practice squad but finished with 28 catches for 488 yards and two touchdowns for New Orleans in 2022. He also had four rushing attempts for 57 yards and a TD last season.

Shaheed is the only player in WSU history to earn All-America honors four times, and he’s tied as the FCS all-time leader in career kickoff return touchdowns with seven.

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 6. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active for the Bengals’ 17-13 victory over the Seahawks.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 24-16 victory over the Falcons.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt and the Packers had a bye in Week 6.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love and Green Bay (2-3) had a bye in Week 6.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on four punts, two field goals and one PAT in the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins returned three kickoffs 55 yards (18.3 yards per return), gained 5 yards on his lone rushing attempt and caught two passes for -2 yards in the Buccaneers’ 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner made four tackles (two solo) in the Seahawks’ 17-13 loss to the Bengals.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh (3-2) had a bye in Week 6, giving the former USU, Snow College and East High School star the weekend off.

Practice squads

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson was active as the Bills (3-2) hosted the New York Giants (1-4) on Sunday night.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta started at right guard in the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Jonah Williams, DT, L.A. Rams

Williams made four tackles (three solo) — including the first full sack of his NFL career — in the Rams’ 26-9 victory over the Cardinals. The undrafted third-year pro now has 1.5 career sacks.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star was placed on injured reserve Sept. 20 with a neck injury. He will be eligible to return in Week 7.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew and the Steelers had a bye in Week 6.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial High School alumnus was active for the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star made four solo tackles in the Falcons’ 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Simi Fehoko, WR, San Diego Chargers

The Brighton High School alumnus is expected to be active when the Chargers host the Cowboys on Monday night.

Alohi Gilman, S, L.A. Chargers

The former Orem High School star has been sidelined with a heel injury, did not practice this week and likely won’t play Monday night.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive for the Browns’ 19-17 victory over the previously unbeaten 49ers.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started at center in the Raiders’ 21-17 victory over the Patriots.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School star caught a touchdown for the third consecutive game as the Texans topped the Saints 20-13. Schultz finished with four catches for 61 yards — including a 31-yard reception — as Houston improved to 3-3.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star was active for the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 20-6 victory over the Buccaneers.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star was inactive for the Bengals’ 17-13 victory over the Seahawks.

