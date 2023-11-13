Former East, Snow, USU RB Jaylen Warren scores TD, tops 100 yards

LOGAN, Nov. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jaylen Warren topped 100 yards rushing for the first time of his NFL career as the Pittsburgh Steelers ran all over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Warren, who played East High School, then Snow College and Utah State before finishing his collegiate career at Oklahoma State, rushed for a career-high 101 yards on 15 carries (6.7 yards per carry) and scored his second touchdown of the season in Pittsburgh’s 23-19 victory over Green Bay.

“He just plays hard. He runs hard,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Warren, who earned a spot on the roster in 2022 as an undrafted rookie. “He’s a tough, hard-working young man. He’s deserving of the recognition and the production that he’s providing.”

Warren also gained 9 yards on two receptions as Pittsburgh improved to 6-3.

The Steelers had their best rushing game of the year with 205 yards, with Najee Harris adding 82 yards.

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 10. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active for the Bengals’ 30-27 loss to the Texans.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 29-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt was active for the Packers’ 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love completed 21 of 40 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions in a road loss to the Steelers. He also gained 11 yards on two rushes and was sacked once for -6 yards as Green Bay fell to 3-6.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on six punts, three field goals and one PAT in the Bears’ 16-13 victory over the Panthers.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins finished with one carry for 6 yards, one reception for 6 yards and two punt returns for 15 yards — including a 15-yard return — in the Buccaneers’ 20-6 victory over the Titans.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Vigil was active for the Vikings’ 27-19 victory over the Saints.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner led the Seahawks with 10 tackles (six solo), 0.5 sacks, two passes defended and a QB hit in the Seahawks’ 29-26 victory over the Commanders.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Read about the former USU, Snow College and East High star’s big day in the story above.

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson is expected to play when the Bills host the Broncos on Monday night.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed gained 24 yards on five catches, 54 yards on two kickoff returns (27 yards per return) and 22 yards on two punt returns (11 yards per return) in the Saints’ 27-19 loss to the Vikings.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams and the Rams had a bye in Week 10.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star played as the Bears improved to 3-7.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew was active for the Steelers’ home victory.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial High School alumnus and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star collected his second sack of the season in the Falcons’ 25-23 loss to the Cardinals. He finished with 11 tackles (six solo) as Atlanta fell to 4-6.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Brighton High School alumnus was active for the Chargers’ 41-38 loss to the Lions.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School star finished with seven tackles (six solo) and one pass defended as the Chargers fell to 4-5.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive in Week 10.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star is expected to play when the Raiders host the Jets on Sunday night.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School star gained 71 yards on four catches in the Texans’ 30-27 victory over the Bengals.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star made one solo tackle in the Bears’ home victory.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 41-38 victory over the Chargers.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star made one tackle as the Bengals fell to 5-4 with the home loss.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).