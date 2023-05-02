Former Utah State QB Jordan Love agrees to 1-year, $22.5M extension with Packers

May 2 (UPI) — Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year, $22.5 million contract extension, keeping the former Utah State quarterback under contract through 2024.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Tuesday morning. Love’s pact includes $13.5 million guaranteed. The Packers opted to extend Love instead of picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Love would have made $20.272 million guaranteed in 2024 under the teams of the fifth-year option. Tuesday is the deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Love joined the Packers as the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He did not appear in a game in 2020, while backing up Aaron Rodgers. He completed 60.2% of his throws for 606 yards, three scores and three interceptions in 10 appearances over the last two seasons.

Love is now in line to be a full-time starter for the first time in his career after the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Packers organized team activities will start May 22.